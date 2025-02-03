Compass Datacenters to Invest $10 Billion in Lauderdale County 

Dallas-based Compass Datacenters, a multinational data center developer, is locating its next hyperscale data center campus in Meridian. The campus will consist of eight data centers that will be constructed over an eight-year period.

Compass Datacenters builds single-tenant, hyperscale data center campuses. The large-scale campuses built by Compass are designed to last for more than 100 years and create economies of scale to support local businesses and jobs.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation. MDA also will certify Compass Datacenters as a data center operator, which will provide the company with 10-year state income and franchise tax exemptions, as well as a sales and use tax exemption on construction materials, equipment and software and hardware replacements. The city of Meridian, Lauderdale County and electrical utility provider Mississippi Power Company also are assisting with the project. Mississippi Power will supply approximately 500 megawatts of power to the facility.

“Since meeting the Compass Datacenter folks in February 2024, it has been one exciting experience,” said East Mississippi Business Development Corporation President Bill Hannah. “First, we need to thank Mississippi Power for bringing Compass to us. Mississippi Power’s investment in a substation for the I-20/59 Industrial Park, along with Lauderdale County’s ability to work with the Mississippi Legislature for a $4 million site grant. An additional MDA site grant and the city of Meridian’s water/sewer investment years ago, truly made this site a speed to market option for Compass. Thank you Compass Datacenters for selecting Meridian, Lauderdale County for your Mississippi campus.”

“Mississippi Power has been an integral part of the economic development effort to bring more jobs and industries to our state for nearly a century,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “Mississippi Power has the generating power to support a growing Mississippi while maintaining reliable service for our customers. Our company is proud to be a part of the strategic team that delivered this significant investment to East Mississippi.”