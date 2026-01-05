Community Bank Has Recently Surpassed $5 Billion in Assets

Community Bank has announced it has officially surpassed $5 billion in total assets. This achievement reflects 120 years of strategic growth, strong customer relationships, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in every community it serves.

With 56 offices and more than 850 team members across Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee, Community Bank continues to build on its tradition of putting customers first. This philosophy has been the cornerstone of the bank’s success and ensures that Community Bank remains built to last.

“Reaching $5 billion in assets is more than a number—it’s a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our entire team,” said Chuck Nicholson, Chairman of the Board for Community Bank. “We remain focused on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our communities.”

Community Bank’s growth story includes recent expansions, technology upgrades, and a strong emphasis on community involvement. From expanding the bank’s physical footprint with new locations to launching advanced digital banking platforms, the bank continues to invest in both people and technology to enhance the customer experience.

“At Community Bank, we remain committed to doing business the right way. We are grateful to the customers and communities that have trusted us to be their financial partner for the last 120 years and look forward to the opportunity to expand upon that commitment in the future,” said Justin Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank.