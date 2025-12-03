Community Bank Announces Expanded Services in Starkville Area  

Community Bank recently announced the official opening of its newest full-service office in Starkville. Located at 403 Russell Street in The Summit, the 1,925-square-foot office is now welcoming customers and serving the Golden Triangle community. “This expansion marks a significant milestone in our long-term strategy,” said Justin Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank. “We’ve spent meaningful time in Starkville and Oktibbeha County over the years, and we’re thrilled to now have a permanent home here.”

Barry Prather Justin Martin

The new office offers a full suite of banking services, including deposit and lending solutions, a walk-up ATM, and financial planning. Loan offerings include home mortgages, personal and business loans, and construction lending.

Community Bank’s commitment to community is already underway in Starkville and the surrounding community. They recently hosted the second annual Women in Business event with the Greater Starkville Development Partnership, welcoming over 100 local women leaders. “We’re passionate about serving the communities we call home,” said Barry Prather, CEO of Community Bank’s North Region. “In Starkville, we aim to do what Community Bank does best—take care of our customers and communities and our greatest asset in doing that is our local banking team.”