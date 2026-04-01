Carpenter Pole and Piling Announces $5 Million Investment

Wood products manufacturer Carpenter Pole and Piling is expanding in Wiggins. The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $5 million and will create 10 jobs.

Carpenter Pole and Piling is a wood products manufacturer specializing in utility poles and foundation and marine pilings. The company is constructing a new treatment plant and installing a new 2600-cubic-foot autoclave to increase production and add an alternative treatment option. The expansion also includes clearing and preparing 20 additional acres for a new pole storage yard.

“Carpenter Pole and Piling is a true Mississippi success story, and we’re proud to see the company continue investing right here at home,” said Govenor Tate Reeves. “This expansion in Stone County is creating new opportunities for hardworking Mississippians while strengthening a company that has long contributed to our state’s economy. When Mississippi businesses grow, our communities grow with them, and we remain committed to fostering a business environment where companies can thrive.”

“The Stone County Economic Development Partnership is proud to celebrate this latest expansion announcement by Carpenters, which reflects the overall confidence in the local business climate and workforce. Their continued growth reinforces Stone County’s position as a competitive location for industry, and we are excited to continue supporting their company every step of the way,” said SCEDP Executive Director, Layla Essary.

The company expects to complete construction by September 2026 and plans to fill the new jobs January 2027.