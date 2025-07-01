Canadian National Railway Announces Plans to Invest $75 Million in Mississippi 

Canadian National Railway recently announced plans to invest approximately $75 million in Mississippi as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initia-tives in the state. The projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Mississippi and across CN’s network.

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Mississippi will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. The focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate,” said Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN.

“We appreciate CN’s commitment to Mississippi and its investment in our cities and counties. CN is a critical component of our state’s transportation and business sectors with operations in multiple regions. Their focus on safety strengthens our communities,” said Charles Busby, Southern District Transportation Commissioner, MDOT.

In 2024, CN invested approximately $56 million in Mississippi for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives, including approximately $250,000 for upgrades at CN’s Jackson rail yard and to build capacity on the Beaumont Subdivision between Jackson and Collins.