Camgian Corporation Announces Expansion of Starkville Operations 

Camgian Corporation, a software developer specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning, is expanding its operations in Starkville. The project is a $2.5 million investment that will create 15 jobs.

“AI and machine learning provide groundbreaking solutions for business, military and logistical challenges. Mississippi is investing in innovation and remains committed to fostering the safe and secure advancement of this technology. Mississippi is rapidly becoming recognized worldwide as a leader in AI and machine learning, and Camgian’s latest investment further strengthens our foothold in this high-tech field,” said Governor Tate Reeves

Founded in 2006, Camgian develops AI and machine learning solutions for government and commercial clients worldwide. For the expansion, the company will enhance its infrastructure, specifically upgrading its high-performance computing capacity to support large-scale AI model training and testing. Camgian also will broaden its software development and testing capabilities to keep pace with the increasing market opportunities for its products and services.

“Camgian continues to experience strong growth in Mississippi! With the expansion of our Starkville headquarters, we are excited to drive innovation and create new opportunities for the future,” said Camgian Corporation CEO Gary Butler.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. The city of Starkville and Oktibbeha County are assisting with the project, as well.

Camgian Corporation plans to complete the project and fill the new jobs within 3 years.