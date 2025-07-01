C Spire Recognized as Arctic Wolf Southeast Partner of the Year for 2025  

C Spire, has been named Arctic Wolf Southeast Partner of the Year for 2025. This recognition highlights the company’s exceptional leadership in cybersecurity, outstanding service delivery, and commitment to helping mutual customers drive innovation and achieve stronger security outcomes.

“We are honored to be recognized as Arctic Wolf Southeast Partner of the Year and look forward to delivering even more cybersecurity innovation and value for our customers,” said Drake Cushing, Senior Vice President and General Manager for C Spire Business. “Cybersecurity threats and their constant advancement in attack methods continue to grow and require forward-focusing technology to protect businesses. Through our partnership with Arctic Wolf, C Spire continues to deliver advanced technology our customers need and expect from us.”

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards recognize elite partners who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in helping organizations improve their security operations through Arctic Wolf’s portfolio of solutions. Now in their eighth year, the honors celebrate top-performing companies that have shown excellence in security practice, executive alignment, revenue growth, and service.

“This year’s award winners represent the very best of the Arctic Wolf partner community,” said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. “Each of these organizations has demonstrated exceptional commitment to our shared mission to end cyber risk, helping customers navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape with confidence and resilience. We’re proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate the critical role they play in driving meaningful security outcomes.”