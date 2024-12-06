C Spire Receives Regional Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2024

C Spire has been named Service Provider of the Year and Regional Partner of the Year: Southeast Operation for USA Central Area at Cisco Partner Summit 2024. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help customers succeed.

“Being named Cisco Service Provider of the Year and Regional Partner of the Year shows our commitment to delivering transformative technology solutions that empower businesses to meet their customers’ needs,” said Drake Cushing, General Manager of C Spire Business. “Our partnership with Cisco enables us to leverage advanced technology that drives digital transformation and brings even more value to our customers.”

“The theme at Partner Summit 2024 is ‘Forward as One’ and winners of the Geo Awards are fantastic examples of how we partner to achieve shared success in various regions of the world,” said Rhonda Henley, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “I am pleased to recognize C Spire as the winner of the Service Provider of the Year and Regional Partner of the Year: Southeast Operation 2024, further underscoring their outstanding accomplishments in USA Central Area.”

Cisco Partner Summit Geo awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco’s Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.