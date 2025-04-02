C Spire Partners with Bolt to Launch Tech Protection for Home Devices

C Spire, a diversified telecommuni-cations company, has announced a partnership with Bolt, the insurtech with the world’s largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, to launch C Spire Tech Protection, a new home device protection offering.

In today’s digitally connected world, consumers invest significantly in tech devices, often adding extended warranties that can be expensive and complex to manage. C Spire Tech Protection streamlines this by offering a single, comprehensive plan that covers multiple devices, simplifying the warranty experience at an affordable monthly cost.

“We are dedicated to not only providing the latest technology that improves our customers’ lives but also helping them safeguard the devices they rely on for connectivity,” said Craig Jackson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of consumer markets for C Spire. “C Spire Tech Protection is another way to further empower our customers, protect their home devices at an affordable cost, and provide them peace of mind.”

With C Spire Tech Protection, customers will have access to protection for accidental damage, mechanical breakdowns, and electrical malfunctions for smart home, home entertainment, and home office devices including but not limited to laptops, televisions, gaming systems, Bluetooth speakers, smart security cameras, tablets, sound bars and much more.

“C Spire is a market and thought leader with a passion and commitment to delivering innovative customer-centric solutions,” said Clayton Bodnarek, EVP of Alternative Distribution at bolt. “C Spire’s Tech Protection offer is a game changer that takes a wholistic approach to keeping customers connected and safe. Powered by bolt’s all digital AI enabled journeys, C Spire customers have the power to manage their digital lives at their fingertips.”

C Spire wireless and home customers interested in C Spire Tech Protection can visit a local C Spire store for more details or learn more at cspire.com/techprotection.