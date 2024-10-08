C Spire Named to Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces” 

C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company based in Ridgeland, has announced it is recognized as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families” in 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families in 2024,’” said Suzy Hays, President & CEO of C Spire. “This award showcases our dedication to fostering a supportive environ-ment, enabling our team members to balance work and personal lives. At C Spire, we strive daily to deliver for our customers, while recognizing that what our team members have at home should always be their priority. This culture supports families and contributes to our success.”

“As more parents juggle raising a family with their work obligations, they want employers who offer flexibility and are supportive of work-life balance. Newsweek, and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights, are proud to introduce ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2024,’ highlighting companies that are lauded by their employees as great places to work,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief for Newsweek.

According to the company, C Spire offers generous paid time off that affords flexibility for vacation, illness, and personal leave. Additionally, meaningful support is given through a comprehensive benefits package aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of team members and their families. This includes high quality health insurance options with a low employee cost share, telehealth services, wellness and employee assistance programs, retirement savings contributions and life and disability insurance. To empower team members, C Spire offers extensive professional development opportunities, including tuition assistance, external continuing education, in-house training and development courses, and opportunities like Team of Teams, which facilitates cross-functional collaboration for innovation and problem solving.

“At C Spire, we believe that supporting our team members extends beyond the workplace,” said Lauren Lawhorn, Chief Human Resources Officer at C Spire. “We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to create a culture that supports our team members and allows them to thrive both personally and professionally.”

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families” by conducting a large-scale employer study based on more than 693,000 company reviews. C Spire received a 4-star rating in the mid-size company category.