C Spire Has Announced Completion of  $40 Million Network Enhancements 

C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, has announced the successful completion of significant network enhancements throughout 2024. These enhancements are part of a $40 million investment to provide faster speeds and broader cellular coverage for C Spire’s wireless customers.

“Connectivity is essential, and our strategic network enhancements ensure our wireless infrastructure enables businesses to compete, students to learn, and communities to thrive,” said Chief Network Officer Alan Jones. “C Spire remains dedicated to keeping our customers connected when it matters the most.”

Throughout 2024, network engineers and technicians worked to deploy 16 macro sites and 21 small cells and upgrade 11 existing sites. These enhancements boost network performance and reliability, particularly in high-traffic areas such as the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, and Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.

Additionally, numerous schools have benefited from these improvements, ensuring seamless connectivity for students, educators, and families. Schools and districts that have seen significant enhancements include:

• Biloxi and Gulfport high schools

• East Central in Jackson County

• George County in Lucedale

• West Harrison and Creekbend Elementary in Harrison County

• Oak Grove Middle School in Forrest County

• Forest, Morton, Raleigh, Nanih Waiya, Union, and West Lauderdale high schools in central Mississippi

• High schools in West Point, Caledonia, Eupora, and Corinth in northern Mississippi

“C Spire’s 2024 enhancements are aiding the development of a network infrastructure that keeps up with innovation,” shared SVP & General Manager of Consumer Markets Craig Jackson. “Our continued investment ensures that our network backbone is equipped to handle future demands.”