C Spire Foundation Announces $250,000 Donation to Planetarium  

The C Spire Foundation recently announced a $250,000 donation to support the transformation of the Russell C. Davis Planetarium in downtown Jackson into a major attraction, which will be themed “The World’s First Orbital Museum.” This contribution will help fund the design and construction of immersive experiences, including augmented and virtual reality exhibits that will highlight Mississippi’s contributions to the nation’s space program.

Additionally, funds will support the enhancement of programming at the Planetarium to provide innovative STEM experiences for visiting families and students. The C Spire Foundation is also a proud sponsor of the Planetarium’s grand opening event, scheduled to take place in April 2026.

“The C Spire Foundation is proud to invest in the revitalization of the Russell C. Davis Planetarium and help inspire curiosity and innovation in Mississippi students and families for years to come,” said Beth Pickering, President and Executive Director for the C Spire Foundation. “This donation reflects our commitment to advancing STEM and STEAM education opportunities in our home state.”

The Planetarium, which closed in 2019, is currently undergoing a complete makeover. The revitalized Planetarium, set to reopen in early 2026, will showcase Mississippi’s contributions to the U.S. space program and offer interactive exhibits that explore the future of space science and technology.

“We’re grateful to the C Spire Foundation for their generosity and vision in supporting the transformation of the Russell C. Davis Planetarium. This investment is helping bring world-class science and technology exhibits to Jackson, inspiring the next generation and energizing our downtown,” said Jackson Mayor, John Horhn. “The commitment of C Spire Foundation demonstrates how local philanthropy can shape the future of our city. Their partnership is empowering Jackson to reach for the stars.”

Established in 2005, and funded by C Spire, the C Spire Foundation is dedicated to advancing STEM education, digital literacy, and professional skills development for students in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama.

The C Spire Foundation has played a prominent role in promoting computer science education in Mississippi since 2015 through various initiatives, including coding challenges, academies, pilot accelerated degree programs, and scholarships.