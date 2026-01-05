BWC Makes an Investment of $316 Million in Pascagoula  

Bulk liquid storage and logistics services provider BWC Terminals is locating a terminal facility in Pascagoula. The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $316 million and will create 25 jobs.

BWC Terminals serves a variety of industries, including the refining, manufacturing and distribution of bulk liquids such as petroleum, chemicals and agricultural products. The company also provides a range of additional services including custom built tanks, storage, blending and other specialized logistics.

The Pascagoula terminal, which will be located at the site of the former Mississippi Phosphates Corporation facility, is being built and operated to support an agreement with Chevron Products Company to receive, store and deliver petroleum products for the nearby Chevron Pascagoula Refinery. It initially will include seven above-ground storage tanks and direct pipeline connectivity to the refinery, unit train unloading capabilities and connectivity to marine infrastructure to load and unload ships and barges. The refinery will benefit from increased storage and a throughput of various feedstocks, as well.

BMC Terminals broke ground on December 1 and expects to complete construction next fall.

“This groundbreaking marks a significant strategic milestone for BWC Terminals, enhancing our presence along the Gulf Coast. We would like to thank our partners—the State of Mississippi, MDA, JCEDF, the Board of Supervisors, the Port and Chevron—for their collaborative efforts and strategic planning that made this new facility possible,” said BWC Terminals President Adam Smith.

“We welcome BWC Terminals to Jackson County and look forward to their continued success in partnership with Chevron Products Company. BWC’s strategic location in Jackson County is a testament to a community whose diverse economy supports employers like Chevron and logistics and distribution suppliers like BWC,” said Jackson County Economic Development Foundation Executive Director George Freeland.