Burford Electric Service has Announced Expansion in Lowndes County

Burford Electric Service is expanding in Columbus. The project is a $3.55 million corporate investment and will create 14 jobs.

Founded in 1959, Burford Electric Service is a third-generation family-owned Mississippi business that specializes in electromechanical repair and replacement solutions, including electric motor repair and pump repair, for customers in the Southeast.

“We’re honored to expand our footprint in Columbus and build on the foundation my grandparents Tolbert and Margaret Burford established in 1959,” said Burford Electric Service President/Owner, Jonathan Robinson. “As a third-generation family-owned business, this $3.55 million investment reflects both our commitment to serving the Southeast and our dedication to carrying forward the values that have sustained us for over 60 years. The additional 15,000 square feet of manufacturing space and increased crane capacity will allow us to meet the growing needs of our industrial customers while creating 14 new jobs in the community. We’re grateful for the support from the Mississippi Development Authority, Golden Triangle Development LINK and the city of Columbus, which has made this expansion possible. This is an exciting step forward for Burford Electric, our family and the communities we’re proud to serve.”

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Lowndes County and the city of Columbus also are assisting with the project.