BOOST Initiative Program Will Create $1.4 Million Investment in State

The Mississippi Manufacturers Association–Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MMA-MEP), in partnership with Mississippi State University’s Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems Extension (CAVS-E) and AccelerateMS, has been awarded a federal grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to launch the Bringing Operational Optimization & Smart Technology to Mississippi (BOOST MS) Pilot Program. In total, the program represents a $1.4 million investment in Mississippi’s Appalachian counties, supported by federal funding along with contributions from AccelerateMS and industry partners.

The BOOST MS initiative will run from September 2025 through July 2027. It will directly support small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) in Mississippi’s Appalachian counties by guiding them through the strategic adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. The program targets 24 Appalachian counties, including, among others, Chickasaw, Kemper, Montgomery, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Winston, Yalobusha. The program will serve 25 manufacturers, train and coach more than 150 workers, and deliver measurable improvements in productivity, competitiveness, and workforce readiness.

MMA-MEP will serve as the lead organization, providing statewide coordination and outreach, ensuring that manufacturers in Appalachian counties can access these critical resources.

“This ARC investment strengthens our ability to support manufacturers as they navigate the transition to Industry 4.0,” said MMA-MEP Executive Director, Sandy Crist. “Through strong partnerships with CAVS-E and AccelerateMS, we are bringing innovation, training, and technology directly to Mississippi manufacturers, ensuring they remain competitive and resilient for years to come.”

“The BOOST MS Pilot Program is a critical investment in Mississippi’s workforce,” said AccelerateMS Executive Director, Dr. Courtney Taylor. “By combining advanced training with hands-on technology adoption, we are preparing workers for high-demand careers and ensuring our manufacturers have the skilled talent they need to thrive in an Industry 4.0 economy.”