Belhaven to Launch State’s First Online Master’s in Artifical Intelligence

Belhaven University has become the first university in Mississippi to offer a fully online Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence, preparing students for in-demand tech careers grounded in ethical leadership.

Designed for working professionals, the 10-course program offers flexible, seven-week classes that prepare students for high-demand roles in technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more.

Students gain hands-on experience with industry-standard tools such as Python, TensorFlow, PyTorch, OpenCV, and scikit-learn. A capstone project allows students to apply their skills to a real-world business challenge.

“This new Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence couldn’t come at a more pivotal time,” said Dr. Brett Andrews, dean of the School of Business at Belhaven University. “As Mississippi makes landmark investments—over $37 million in AI education grants, an NVIDIA partnership to train 10,000 residents, billions of dollars in outside investment into data center construction, and targeted state policies to grow AI talent—it’s clear we’re laying the foundation for the next generation of tech leaders.”

Graduates of the program will be equipped for careers including AI specialist, machine learning engineer, natural language processing engineer, business intelligence analyst, and more. The program welcomes students from diverse professional backgrounds, including business, computer science, engineering, and data analytics.

“With this degree, students aren’t just preparing for a successful career; they’re stepping into roles shaping the future of AI in Mississippi and beyond,” said Andrews.

The Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence program is now accepting applications for upcoming terms.