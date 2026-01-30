Banks Using AI to Automate Routine Work     



Manav Misra, Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Regions Bank, said AI helps people and businesses streamline, increase efficiency and grow. Banks are no exception.

“At Regions, we have focused on building software products powered by Machine Learning and traditional AI (which we call data products) to solve key challenges that help our associates enhance how we serve clients with greater precision, better forecasting and enhanced support,” said Misra, who is responsible for overseeing the company’s data strategy and enterprise data governance and leveraging data and analytics for improving the customer experience, enhancing risk management and driving revenue growth across the businesses. “The goal of AI at Regions is simple: deliver solutions that meet client needs today and anticipate future demands,” said Misra.

Misra said money is moving faster today than ever before, and AI can help banks continually enhance how they work with clients. He said efficiency in operations, faster information processing and translation, and forecast precision in challenges and opportunities, etc., are all key benefits to using AI in financial services.

Regions has launched multiple data products that deliver significant value. Misra said one example is a product they call Regions Client IQ for commercial bankers that predicts client attrition risk, financial exposure and share-of-wallet opportunities. “RCLIQ has very high adoption and engagement from our associate relationship managers and consistently drives measurable revenue growth for the bank,” said Misra.

Another example of a data product being used at Regions Bank is a voice-of-the-customer solution called rVoice. This aggregates customer feedback across channels such as a comment on social media, surveys and a mobile app. Misra said rVoice reduces vendor costs and accelerates issue resolution.

“These products were designed with usability and operationalization in mind, and they have collectively delivered significant economic value while improving customer experience,” said Misra. “Listening and responding to that customer feedback is essential to enhancing products and services—and to provide a strong customer experience.”

Misra said the biggest challenge for banks is balancing innovation with governance and maintaining agility without sacrificing trust.

“Financial services have rigorous controls for privacy, fairness, and compliance, yet innovation thrives on agility,” he said. “At Regions, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made in educating associates on how AI can enhance their work and improve the customer experience. Adoption of traditional AI data solutions continues to grow, and we’re committed to building on this momentum by providing ongoing education and training. Our goal is to ensure every associate feels confident accessing and using these tools in their everyday work.”

Matt Mayo, Chief Banking Officer with Community Bank, based in Flowood, said one reason AI is vital to banking is that primary vendors are embedding it within key operating systems, so banks won’t be able to avoid it. However, said Mayo, if banks proactively start leveraging new AI tools, it will result in better experiences for customers and staff, help defend against fraud and improve operational processes freeing time for our humans to do what the computers can’t—build in-person relationships so we can better serve our communities.

“Behind the scenes, across the bank, we have staff reviewing reports, loans or check images line by line to identify problems, errors, and fraud,” said Mayo. “This is very time-consuming, still has an element of human error, and generally isn’t the highlight of the day for a staff member. It takes the same time to review a good file as it does one with an error. This is an example where an agent has been deployed to complete an initial review and identifies the errors, saving tremendous time. Then we spend time on problems that need corrections and have created capacity for growth. As new regulations come in, we can use AI instead of having to simply add people. AI has become a necessary piece of what we are doing.”

An example of how AI is being used to prevent fraud is that fraudsters will create what looks like a real check, which looks legitimate. Currently, the way Community Bank tries to identify counterfeits is comparing check stocks of a previous item to identify differences between a real check and fraudulent checks. Community Bank has four staff who scrutinize between 1,200 to 1,500 checks every morning.

“It would be much easier to let AI do that,” said Mayo. “That is another big application we are working on.”

Concerns have been raised about AI leading to job cuts. Mayo said their intention is to automate tasks that are repetitive or error prone allowing people to do what they do best, which is build personal relationships. The goal has never been to cut jobs.

“Our staff do a lot of different things over the course of the day,” said Mayo. “There may be certain functions that can be automated. I feel certain there will be an opportunity for us to fill this time with new growth as well as new work being created as new regulations add to the burden. I see many ways to redeploy staff focused on higher value work that most will find more enjoyable. There is a skillset change coming and it will determine who thrives in a new world of AI. People who refuse to embrace the technology are certainly at risk of being replaced by people who do.”

Mayo has been in banking almost 30 years and believes banking will change more in the next three years than in the past 30 added together.

“To stay competitive, we have to embrace AI,” said Mayo. “Those who lean in will have a competitive advantage. Those banks that don’t will become less competitive resulting in an uncertain future.”

While BankPlus in Ridgeland isn’t currently using AI as a direct customer-facing support tool, the bank’s teams do use it behind the scenes to improve internal workflows and speed up certain tasks.

“This helps us deliver quicker answers and more efficient resolutions, ultimately enhancing the overall experience our customers receive,” said Dawn Casaus, Senior Vice President and Customer Experience Director with BankPlus.

While AI offers great potential, it must be used thoughtfully. “If it’s not well integrated or lacks a human touch when needed, it can create confusion or frustration,” said Casaus. “At BankPlus, we focus on balancing technology with real, personal service so customers always feel supported and understood.”

BankPlus Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Dayle Alsbury, said banks are using AI to help identify both everyday fraud affecting individual customers and large-scale attacks targeting entire systems. “By analyzing massive amounts of transaction data in real time, AI can spot irregular patterns or sudden spikes in unusual activity faster than a person could,” said Alsbury. “At BankPlus, AI serves as a tool—not a replacement—augmenting our industry expertise to help shield customers from both traditional fraud attempts and emerging digital threats.”

Like many institutions, BankPlus leverages widely-used AI fraud tools supported by industry collaboration and feedback. While effective, AI isn’t risk-free. Alsbury said systems can carry unintended bias or lack transparency in how decisions are made, which are concerns across the financial sector.

“These risks underscore the importance of responsible oversight as AI becomes more integrated into fraud prevention,” he said. “AI is also helping banks automate back-office processes. As it evolves, we’re especially interested in how AI can enhance personalization like helping customers better manage their money with tools that adapt to their goals and habits.”