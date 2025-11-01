Averitt Express Announces $9.6 Million Investment in Operations in Richland

Freight distribution and supply chain management provider Averitt Express is expanding its operations in Richland. The project represents a corporate investment of $9,623,400 and will create 27 jobs.

“At Averitt, we believe our growth is tied directly to the strength of the communities we serve,” said Averitt Express President and COO, Barry Blakely. “This expansion in Richland represents more than a new facility—it is a commitment to creating jobs, investing in Rankin County, expanding our infrastructure, and continuing to deliver the supply chain solutions our customers count on. We are proud to deepen our roots in Mississippi and look forward to building on the strong partnerships that make this growth possible.”

Averitt Express currently has more than 140 warehouse and distribution facilities in the Southeast, including locations in Grenada and an existing service center for trucking operations in Richland. The company’s expansion includes the construction of a 150,000-square-foot logistics facility, which will be located at its Richland site.

“Averitt Express’ commitment to our community is a testament to the strong business environment we’ve built in Richland,” said Richland Mayor, Clay Burns. “This nearly $10 million investment and the addition of 27 new jobs are a significant win for our residents and city and a major step forward for our local economy. We are thrilled to see their continued success and commitment to our city.”

The company expects to fill the new jobs within the next five years.

Averitt Express has an international reach to more than 100 countries, including a distribution network that covers North America. Learn more at averitt.com.

“The Averitt Express expansion is a great win for our community with its substantial investment and 27 new jobs in Rankin County,” said Rankin First Chairman, Noel Daniels. “This project powerfully demonstrates the economic development momentum we’ve built in our community, serving as a clear sign that our business-friendly environment and strategic partnerships are attracting and retaining top-tier companies. We are proud to partner with Averitt Express and look forward to their continued success in Rankin County.”