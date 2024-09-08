Creating a tectonic shift in the way we work

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the way the business world works. The non-profit Mississippi AI Collaborative, via its AI Agency, is working to enhance the state’s workforce and economy through the application of AI and cloud technologies. By working to integrate generative AI technologies into local businesses and nonprofit sectors, the agency looking to enhance community-focused and student-led innovation.

“AI has been used for some time already in education, but equipping educators and students with skills in generative AI necessitates a major academic shift, said Dr. Brittany Myburgh, assistant professor, at Jackson State University (JSU), a member of the AI Collaborative.

“Through initiatives like the AI Educator Fellowship and the AI Agency, JSU, for example, has responded to rapid advancements by running its own AI-thon and ensuring all faculty have access to free professional certifications in ethically incorporating AI into teaching,” said Myburgh. “I’m most proud of how the collaborative facilitates partnerships between higher education and K-12 educators. This ensures that our educational practices not only keep pace with technological advancements, but also set a standard for responsible and inclusive implementation across Mississippi’s educational spectrum.”

As all teachers know, children learn better when it is something that interests them. That is the case with AI.

“We’ve had really wonderful feedback from the JSU students who are involved in the AI Agency,” said Myburgh. “Apprentices with backgrounds in computer science like Ka’Pri Burden, Kaymen Russell and Kolin Higgins, are working with a wide range of businesses to integrate generative AI into their workflows and run training on prompt engineering. Department of Art students such as MyKinzi Roy and Jaylen Crump are constantly exploring the cutting-edge creative applications of generative AI through their work in graphic design. My goal is that this experience is both educational but also an opportunity for them to build their portfolios and set themselves apart once they graduate.”

The AI Collaborative’s Southern Spark Conference, “Cultivating a Community-Centric AI Ecosystem,” held July 12-13 at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, was well attended. David Collins, chair, Mississippi AI Collaborative and an entrepreneurial management consultant to businesses with Innovate Mississippi, said the conference brought together educators, business leaders and technology enthusiasts, each exploring how AI can transform their fields.

“The agenda was full of demonstrations, workshops and discussions aimed at showcasing generative AI’s practical applications,” said Collins. “We saw compelling examples of how AI can dynamically adjust educational content and assessments allowing for real-time adaptation to the diverse needs of students. Businesses shared success stories where AI tools have streamlined operations, from automating routine tasks to enhancing customer interactions, allowing them to focus on strategic growth.”

Discussions also highlighted AI’s role in public services and community building, demonstrating how it can improve efficiency and accessibility in all industry operations.

Collins said for state businesses, AI is not just a technological upgrade; it’s a strategic advantage that’s reshaping how our businesses operate, and how our educational systems evolve.

“AI democratizes access to cutting-edge technology, enabling even our smallest startups to compete on a global scale,” said Collins. “For instance, every Mississippi business that integrates AI tools into their workflows stands to reclaim significant time each year, compounding their productivity gains. Moreover, the specific needs and challenges of Mississippi’s entrepreneurs can be addressed by tailoring AI solutions that are not only relevant, but are also ethical and responsible, ensuring that all innovations adhere to stringent data privacy norms.”

In the educational sphere, the organization’s “teach-the-teacher” model has already seen substantial success, resulting in increased AI integration in classrooms and enhanced student engagement.

“By empowering educators with AI tools that automate administrative tasks and tailor educational content to individual student needs, we enhance the educational experience and prepare our students for a future where AI is ubiquitous,” said Collins.

There are also significant concerns about AI including the potential for it to be misused and to eliminate some jobs. Collins, who is also founder and CEO of the management consulting firm Red Beans Group, said regarding concerns about AI displacing jobs, it’s essential to recognize that while some roles are being automated, new opportunities are emerging, particularly in tech-driven sectors. He said one of the contributions of the AI Collaborative is equipping Mississippi with the necessary skills to transition into these new roles.

“There’s no question, in my view, that preparing an AI-fluent workforce starts with education,” said Collins. “Our ‘teach-the-teacher’ method is a testament to our commitment to embedding AI literacy at all levels, ensuring that as AI technologies evolve, our community remains at the forefront of this evolution.”

Consumers have some frustration with AI applications not quite ready for the complexity of their needs. The AI Collaboratives educators, entrepreneurs and apprentices at the AI Agency hear this frequently. Some of the frustrations that commonly arise with AI implementation revolve around issues like data privacy and user experience.

“Our initiative is about listening to these frustrations and seeing how to build better solutions that benefit the entire community,” said Collins. “One of the phrases I have been using in relation to AI is that the tide must lift everything up, and that’s the philosophy behind the collaborative.”

Microsoft is a partner in the AI Collaborative. JJ Townsend, community engagement lead with Microsoft, said AI has created a tectonic shift in how we work–a world in which every job will require AI fluency and aptitude.

“Microsoft TechSpark is committed to provide greater access to resources that lead to critical generative AI skills so that everyone can quickly respond to the evolving AI economy,” said Townsend. “Our partnership with the Mississippi AI Collaborative and their Southern Spark conference has been instrumental in doing this. It has helped us understand both the opportunities and challenges that AI and other emerging technologies presents in states like Mississippi. Their remarkable AI skilling efforts this past year have supported a spectrum of individuals, from K-12 educators to business apprentices, fostering AI fluency across the community.”