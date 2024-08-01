Anduril Industries Expanding Operations in Stone County 

Anduril Industries is expanding its operations in McHenry. The project represents a corporate investment of $75 million and will create 60 new jobs.

Anduril is a defense technology company on a mission to transform U.S. and allied militaries with advanced technology. Anduril combines modern software expertise with a rapid and differentiated approach to hardware development and manufacturing.

The company, based out of Costa Mesa, California, acquired Adranos, Inc. last year, along with its solid rocket motor production site in Stone County. The expansion will enhance the capabilities of that facility to increase the propellant mixing and solid rocket motor annual production capacity from 600 to more than 6,000 tactical-scale solid rocket motors. The expansion supports growing demand from Anduril’s customers.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA also is assisting with building and site improvements. AccelerateMS and Stone County are assisting with the project, as well.

To support production growth, Anduril is now actively hiring for more than 60 new highly skilled roles in Stone County, which it hopes to fill by the end of 2024.”We are proud to produce solid rocket motors at scale in Mississippi. Our advanced manufacturing process for solid rocket motors is already faster and more efficient than existing techniques used across the industry. By expanding and modernizing the Mississippi Solid Rocket Motor Complex, we will be able to dramatically increase production capacity for solid rocket motors, expanding supply to replenish U.S. and allied stockpiles of munitions to maintain credible deterrence,” said Anduril Industries Senior Vice President LTG (ret.) Neil Thurgood.