Amazon Plans $3 Billion Investment to Build Data Center in Warren County    

On Thursday, November 20, Amazon announced on the company’s website plans to invest $3 billion in Warren County, creating hundreds of jobs and supporting economic growth. This represents the largest private investment in Warren County’s history. A new data center campus will be built to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies, the announcement noted. The investment is estimated to create at least 2000 new jobs at the Amazon data campus as well as support more than 300 additional full-time equivalent positions throughout Warren County.

“Amazon’s $3 billion investment in Warren County will create lasting opportunities for Mississippi families and communities, building on our more-than-a-decade-long partnership with the Magnolia State,” said David Zapolsky, Amazon’s Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer. “We’re investing in the people and the communities that make Mississippi strong, from training more than 6500 Mississippians through our workforce development programs to launching our new Warren County Community Fund that will address community needs like STEM education,” he said. This was a reference to a new $150,000 community fund that will support the County’s initiatives, with a focus on STEM and other local needs, according to a statement issued by Shemeeka Johnson, Public Relations, Communication & Corporate Responsibility with Amazon.

“Amazon’s decision to locate to Warren County marks a defining moment for our community,” said Pablo Diaz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Vicksburg-Warren Partnership. “Representing the single largest investment in Vicksburg’s history, this project will bring enduring and transformational benefits to our small businesses, create exciting career opportunities for our residents, and provide long-term revenues for our local governments. We are proud to welcome Amazon as a pivotal partner in our growing technology sector.”

The Amazon Warren County Community Fund, consisting of $150,000, will be managed and administered by the nonprofit, ChangeX. Not only will the fund promote STEM education, it will also focus on key themes shut as sustainability and environment, digital skills, culture and heritage, health and well-being. The program is open for individuals, community groups, schools, nonprofits and other organizations across Warren County.