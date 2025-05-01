Amazon Expands Investment in Marshall County Creating 1,000 Jobs

Amazon is continuing its investment in Mississippi by locating inbound cross dock operations in Marshall County. The project will create 1,000 new jobs.

“Amazon’s global presence is undeniable, and the company’s continued investment in Mississippi speaks volumes about our ability to quickly and effectively meet the needs of its massive consumer base. I know this project will reap benefits for Marshall County, its residents and the surrounding region well into the future—through Amazon itself and other industry leaders that are taking note of our incredible economic momentum,” said GovernorTate Reeves.

Amazon will construct a 930,000-square-foot facility in Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park that will receive and consolidate products from vendors. Amazon will then ship the products to surrounding fulfillment centers within its network.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA also is assisting with road improvements. Marshall County is assisting with the project, as well.

“This new site will allow us to better serve customers in Marshall County and the surrounding area. We’re grateful for our partnership with Mississippi Development Authority and Marshall County. We look forward to sharing more details about this facility in the future,” said Amazon Senior Manager of Economic Development Jessica Breaux

Amazon plans to complete the project and fill the new jobs over the next three years.