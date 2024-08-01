Subscribe
AccelerateMS Promotions

AccelerateMS, the lead office for workforce development strategy and coordination, has hired Ben Alexander as a Research Analyst and announced the promotions of LeAnne Nixon to Adult Programs Manager and Kari Thomas to Project Manager. 

Ben Alexander
Kari Thomas
LeAnne Nixon

“Recruiting talented individuals is paramount to building a strong team, but we also know that recognizing and cultivating talent from within is an important value at AccelerateMS,” said Executive Director Courtney Taylor. “As we continue to grow our team, their combined expertise and dedication will help us find even more innovative solutions for workforce development that will benefit all Mississippians.”  

