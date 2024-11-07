AccelerateMS Launches Two  Workforce Development Initiatives

Governor Tate Reeves and AccelerateMS, in collaboration with the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program (MAP), the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), and the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District has announced two transformative initiatives aimed at strengthening Mississippi’s workforce: the Mississippi Apprenticeship Accelerator (MAA) and Mississippi Reconnect. These programs will play a critical role in closing skills gaps, providing career pathways, and driving economic growth across the state.

“This is another win for Mississippi’s workforce development efforts,” said Reeves. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish when it comes to workforce development in our state—it’s led to thousands of Mississippians getting better jobs and helped us reach an all-time low unemployment rate. With the record-breaking private sector we’re witnessing, it’s important that we continue investing in Mississippians. That’s exactly what we’re doing.”

The Mississippi Apprenticeship Accelerator (MAA) program is designed to empower businesses by helping them create and expand Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs. With an initial $2 million investment, the MAA program will support approximately 600 new apprentices, offering them customized on-the-job training and classroom instruction in high-demand, high-wage occupations.

The program is also open to businesses of all sizes, with a focus on sectors critical to Mississippi’s economic future, such as advanced manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and information technology. Participating businesses will have the opportunity to create RA programs that meet their specific workforce needs, with MAP providing expert guidance from concept to implementation. Pre-apprenticeships will also be encouraged in collaboration with local education institutions to ensure a steady pipeline of talent. Applications for MAA funding will be available through our Local Workforce Development Area partners on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted.

In addition to the MAA program, AccelerateMS is introducing the Mississippi Reconnect program, aimed at re-engaging unemployed and underemployed residents. This initiative provides access to short-term training programs, typically lasting up to eight weeks, designed to equip participants with the skills needed for priority occupations in sectors such as agribusiness, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, construction, forestry, and energy.

The first award under the Mississippi Reconnect program has been granted to the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD). The $4.4 million funding will be utilized to provide training for over 900 individuals, addressing the region’s critical workforce development needs, especially those in construction and advanced manufacturing. This initiative aims to enhance skills and employability, ultimately driving economic growth and supporting the state’s demand-driven workforce development strategy.