AccelerateMS and Hinds Community College Develop Partnership  

AccelerateMS, Mississippi’s lead office for workforce development strategy and coordination, and Hinds Community College, has established a strategic partnership designed to set a new statewide standard for how Mississippi supports new, expanding, and existing industries.

The collaboration focuses on addressing critical workforce shortages in the construction and industrial trades—professions essential to building the infrastructure powering Mississippi’s regional and statewide growth. Through the agreement, the two organizations will jointly develop and deliver high-quality, industry-aligned training opportunities that prepare Mississippians for priority occupations identified by the State Workforce Investment Board, AccelerateMS, and employer partners.

“This partnership is setting the tone for how we do workforce development in Mississippi,” said Courtney Taylor, executive director of AccelerateMS. “We’re not just responding to industry demand—we’re anticipating it. By aligning resources and focusing on what truly matters to our state’s economy, we’re building the human capital infrastructure Mississippi needs to grow. The collaboration with Hinds ensures we’re filling gaps, not duplicating efforts, and that we’re ready to meet the needs of the industries driving our future.”

Under the agreement, AccelerateMS will provide labor market intelligence, recruitment support, and employer engagement to ensure programs align with current and future industry needs. Hinds Community College will serve as the region’s primary educational and training partner, providing instruction, credentialing support, and performance tracking for new and expanded programs.

The partnership’s initial focus areas include plumbing, pipefitting, HVAC, and electrical work, with an emphasis on short-term, customized, and incumbent worker training.

“This partnership will not only enhance personal economic mobility but also strengthen the local workforce, attract industry investment, and contribute to regional economic growth,” said Hinds President, Dr. Stephen Vacik. “By better aligning education with labor market needs, the College moves toward realizing our vision—to be a catalyst in creating a competitive economy and compelling culture for Mississippi.”