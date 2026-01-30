A Tribute to Robert H. Dunlap, Tire Industry Leader and Humanitarian

Longtime businessman and one of Mississippi’s most noted entrepreneurs has passed, Robert H. “Bob” Dunlap. He was 96.

Dunlap was chairman and CEO of Dunlap & Kyle Co. Inc. in Batesville and a philanthropist whose generosity touched thousands of lives. He passed away peacefully at home January 11.

Born in Batesville, in 1929, Dunlap was a proud Navy veteran who devoted nearly a century of hard work to give back more than he received. He began his career working at Dunlap & Kyle Co., a small, family-owned business that sold cars, farm equipment, and tires. As Chairman and CEO, Dunlap grew Dunlap & Kyle Co. (including Gateway Tires & Hesselbein Tires) into one of the largest independent wholesale and retail tire distributors in the South, with sales first topping $1 Billion dollars in 2021.

Over the last 30 years, Dunlap supported the Palmer Home for Children, as well as countless civic and religious organizations. Whether helping a church build a new sanctuary, supporting local athletics, or underwriting community development projects, his quiet generosity shaped Batesville and beyond.