A New YMCA in Hernando Will Be Made Possible Through Maddox Foundation 

The YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South has announced a new YMCA will be coming to Hernando. This was made possible through a generous donation from the Maddox Foundation, a long-time supporter of community organizations in the area.

The Maddox Foundation, established in 1968 by Dan Maddox, is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting a wide range of nonprofits. Through their generous donations, they continue to make a significant impact on communities across Northwest Mississippi.

In recognition of Dan Maddox’s enduring legacy, the new YMCA facility will be named in his honor, to ensure that Dan’s commitment to philanthropy continues to inspire future generations.

This addition to the Hernando community is part of the Delta Landing development plan and is expected to break ground in Fall 2025.

The YMCA noted that the 9.37 acre plot of land where the Dan Maddox YMCA will live was graciously donated by the McBride Family, of Sky Lake Construction.

This YMCA location will feature a wide range of amenities designed to support health, wellness, and community connection for all ages. Key offerings include a state-of-the-art natatorium with spectator seating, a vibrant outdoor water experience with cabanas, and an indoor walking and running track. Youth and families will benefit from dedicated spaces and services tailored to younger members, including a multi-purpose youth and family area, youth enrichment programs, and leadership development opportunities. A modern wellness center and a dynamic group exercise studio round out the experience. Together, these spaces will create a vibrant, inclusive environment where health, fitness, and community thrive.

“This is going to be an incredible YMCA,” said Robin Hurdle, CEO of the Maddox Foundation. “It’s going to be an incredible community asset.”