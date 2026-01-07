$135 Million Plant Coming to Pike County   



Investment is one of largest in the area’s history

Pike County has landed the biggest economic development project in its history, as TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions announced on Thursday, September 11, it will build a $135 million manufacturing facility in the town of Magnolia just south of McComb that will create 36 jobs.

The company, a joint venture between biocarbon pioneer Aymium and forestry giant Weyerhaeuser, will transform wood fiber from local forests into an environmentally friendly substitute for coal which is a product already in high demand from steelmakers trying to reduce their carbon emissions.

For Magnolia and Pike County, the announcement caps years of work by local and state officials to bring new industry to the area. Weyerhaeuser already operates a sawmill in Fernwood, making Pike County a natural fit for the new venture, said officials.

Pike County Economic Development District Executive Director Jill Busby, who helped recruit the project, praised the collaboration that made it possible.

Jill Busby

“This announcement marks a significant milestone for Pike County,” said Busby. “A multimillion-dollar investment and the creation of high-paying jobs demonstrate the strong future we are building together. We are excited to partner with TerraForge as they become an important part of our growing economy.”

Reached by phone on the day of the announcement, Busby added, “I’m so excited about this project. We’re bringing cutting edge technology to the area, creating new jobs and an investment in Pike County and south Mississippi. It’s been a great day, but now additional work starts and we’re ready to move forward. Plus, this only goes to show how strong Pike County is to work with, and will open up new opportunities for us. We’ll have an official groundbreaking at some point during the first quarter.”

“This project is a direct result of the strong collaboration between the Pike County Board of Supervisors, our local leaders and the economic development team. Their dedication has helped us attract new investment, strengthen our economy and create meaningful opportunities for the people of Pike County.” said Pike County Board of Supervisors President Sam Hall, who represents District 2.

“Every job this facility creates will support families in our community,” said District 3 Supervisor, Robert Accardo. “But, the impact goes beyond those 36 positions. The construction phase will put local contractors to work. The facility will purchase materials from local suppliers. This is the kind of investment that lifts the whole community. It’s a shovel-ready project that is absolutely huge. Our tax base will be expanded and the jobs created will be extremely well-paying positions. I believe now we’ll certainly also be able to attract new industry to Pike County. I can’t praise Jill Busby and her team at Pike County Economic Development for the hard work they put in for well over a year in order for us to land a project of this historical magnitude for South Mississippi.”

Robert Accardo

The TerraForge facility will be constructed in the Metro-Pike Industrial complex on Jesse Hall Road in Magnolia. The industrial park, located near the McComb-Pike County Airport just off Interstate 55, offers the infrastructure and accessibility the project requires. As part of the deal, Pike County will extend rail service to the site, connecting the facility to the CN Class I rail network that runs through the county. The rail connection will allow TerraForge to efficiently ship its biocarbon product to steel mills and other customers across the country.

“The rail extension is a critical piece of this project,” said Pike County Economic Development District President, Frankie Montalvo. “It’s a significant investment by the county, but it’s the kind of infrastructure that will benefit not just TerraForge but future industries that locate in the Metro-Pike complex. We’re building for the long term.”

Pike County Beats National Competition

Pike County was selected from among numerous sites across the United States competing for the TerraForge project. Company officials evaluated locations throughout the South and beyond, weighing factors including workforce availability, proximity to raw materials, transportation infrastructure, utility capacity, and state and local incentive packages.

In the end, Pike County’s combination of advantages proved decisive. The existing Weyerhaeuser presence in Fernwood provided a reliable source of wood fiber feedstock. The county’s location along Interstate 55 and the CN rail corridor offered transportation flexibility. And the willingness of local and state officials to work collaboratively on infrastructure needs demonstrated the kind of partnership TerraForge was seeking.

Biocarbon is a renewable substitute for coal. Making steel requires carbon which is traditionally supplied by burning coal or coke, a processed form of coal. The process releases large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

TerraForge will take wood chips and other forest materials and heat them in a special process that doesn’t burn the wood. Instead, the heat breaks down the wood into pure carbon, hydrogen gas, and water. The carbon comes out as a solid that can be used in place of coal at steel mills.

Because carbon comes from trees that absorbed carbon dioxide as they grow, rather than from ancient coal deposits, the process is considered “carbon negative.” This means it actually removes more carbon from the atmosphere than it adds.

“This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking industry Pike County needs,” said District 1 Supervisor Justin Lofton. “We’re talking about 36 good-paying jobs at a facility that’s helping solve one of the world’s biggest environmental challenges. Our workforce is ready, and our community is ready to welcome TerraForge.”

Weyerhaeuser is the nation’s largest private owner of timberland, managing nearly 12.4 million acres of forestland across the country. The company has deep roots in Mississippi, operating sawmills including the facility at Fernwood in Pike County. As a forestry company, Weyerhaeuser has access to the wood fiber needed to supply the new biocarbon plant.

Aymium is a Minnesota-based company that developed the technology to transform wood into metallurgical-grade biocarbon. Founded in 2012, Aymium operates the world’s largest advanced biocarbon facility in Michigan and holds more than 600 patents related to its process. The company already supplies biocarbon to major steelmakers worldwide.

“What makes this project special is that it builds on what we already have here,” said District 4 Supervisor Jake Gazzo. “Weyerhaeuser has been part of Pike County for years. Now they’re partnering with a cutting-edge technology company to create something new. Building on our strengths is the kind of growth we want to see.”

The $135 million investment is expected to create 36 direct jobs, with the facility expected to be operational by 2027. The average salary is expected to be approximately eight-five thousand dollars ($85,000).

Governor Tate Reeves called the announcement “a major win for Pike County and Mississippi.” TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions’ decision to locate in Magnolia marks a major win for Pike County and Mississippi. The company’s substantial investment and creation of dozens of new jobs will have an immediate impact on the local economy, and the project’s benefits also will radiate throughout the region. I’m proud Mississippi continues to be a place where companies invest with confidence,” said Reeves.

MDA Executive Director Bill Cork said the project demonstrates Mississippi’s appeal to innovative manufacturers.

“Mississippi has proven time and again we are a top state for innovation. By locating in Magnolia, TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions is bringing innovative industrial manufacturing to Mississippi and helping modernize an industry that powers our economy. The company’s production of metallurgical biocarbon is precisely the kind of forward-thinking industrial investment MDA is proud to support and welcome to our state,” said Cork.

Magnolia Mayor Marvin Brumfield, who took office in July, said the announcement validates the city’s efforts to attract new business.

Marvin Brumfield

“From my first day in office, I’ve said that Magnolia is open for business,” said Brumfield. “This announcement proves that companies see what we see—a community with hardworking people, great infrastructure, and leaders who are ready to work together to get things done. TerraForge is going to be a great neighbor, and I look forward to watching this facility rise and seeing our neighbors go to work there.”

Weyerhaeuser President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish said the company’s existing presence in Mississippi made Magnolia a natural choice.

“Weyerhaeuser has a long history in Mississippi, and we are excited to expand our manufacturing operations through this new joint venture—drawing on a strong workforce and great local support, and building on our investment and positive impact in the state,” said Stockfish.

James Mennell

Aymium CEO James Mennell, whose company pioneered the biocarbon technology, emphasized the environmental benefits of the project.

“We are thrilled to partner with Weyerhaeuser to expand our footprint in Mississippi, create and support dozens of jobs and reduce the environmental impact of producing materials the world needs,” said Mennell

TerraForge expects to complete construction and begin operations by 2027. The facility will house two biocarbon processors capable of transforming wood fiber into metallurgical-grade biocarbon. Job postings and hiring information will be announced as the project progresses.