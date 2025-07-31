120 Years of Community Bank 



Financial institution celebrates historic milestone

Established 120 years ago, in the small timber community of Forest, Mississippi, Community Bank has always prioritized taking care of its customers—regardless of the size of the relationship—and giving back to the communities they serve.

With a deep commitment to developing future company leaders, Community Bank has created a level of cultural investment that is truly unmatched. Across the organization is more than 115 staff members who have been with the institution for over 20 years.

“When I came to Community Bank in 1968, I wanted to be good—I wanted our bank to be good, so we could offer the best banking services to our customers,” said Thomas W. Colbert, Sr., Senior Chairman of the Board and Visionary Leader of Community Bank.

Community Bank has grown from one office with 13 staff members and $6 million in assets in 1968 to today, with over 850 staff members, 55 offices and $4.8 billion in assets. From humble beginnings in Forest, to expansion across four states, Community Bank has consistently recruited and nurtured young, promising talent—instilling in them the values of true relationship banking.

“Thomas has always been passionate about creating a culture that is Built to Last. A huge proponent of that culture is training your successor, ensuring the next generation of community bankers are prepared and capable to lead, and then stepping aside and allowing them to do so,” said Chuck Nicholson, Chairman of the Board. “Community Bank remains committed to having a strong succession plan,” Nicholson continued.

The culture of mentoring and investing in the next generation of staff has allowed Community Bank to adapt as times have changed. “Our leadership is poised to continue this great company for many years to come, because our philosophy on how to do business has made certain that Community Bank is built to last,” said Nicholson.

The bank has been able to stay at the forefront of technology implementation to make banking easier for their customer base, while remaining true to the original character in being accessible to customers. Consistently looking for ways to make operations more efficient and adopting technology that makes banking easier for their customers, all while remaining committed to having the best customer service, Community Bank believes it is imperative to remember what got the bank to where it is today, and what sets them apart.

Throughout Community Bank’s history, bank executives said it has continually put the highest value on taking care of its customers, its communities and its staff.

“Community Bank is passionate about our local communities—believing when our local community prospers, everyone within it does, too. The Community Bank team spends countless hours, along with dollars, supporting local causes that make our communities better places to live and work,” said Colbert.

Initiatives like the bank’s Committed to Community Service project, where over 200 staff across the corporate footprint volunteer with local non-profits each summer, or the CB Challenge that is hosted each fall giving away over $30,000 worth of scholarships to seniors throughout the bank’s coverage area, as well as countless other causes they support throughout the year.

When looking at the communities the bank serves, it’s hard to find a little league field, a community wide event or cause that Community Bank isn’t supporting in some way, noted bank leaders. Instilled in its’ mission is the total commitment to every community to become rooted there—being a part of everything they can, working diligently to make the communities they call home better places to live and work.

The driving force behind taking care of the bank’s customers and communities well is the Community Bank team. Empowering the team to commit their time and efforts to the causes that are important to them is one thing that sets Community Bank apart. The 850-plus staff members are passionate advocates for the brand within their communities—defining what it means to be true “Community Bankers.”

“We pride ourselves on taking care of the customer, no matter the relationship size—our team is committed to knowing our customers and catering to their individual needs,” said Justin Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, “At Community Bank, we have the privilege of being staff-owners and with that, we believe owners work harder.

“As we commemorate the milestone of 120 years, we look back and celebrate the incredible accomplishments of Community Bank and equally as important, we look forward to the growth and success that will continue for years to come,” said Martin.

Standing the test of time over the last 120 years, Community Bank has successfully operated from the days of horse and buggy, through the Great Depression and two World Wars, 9/11, The Great Recession, a Global Pandemic and so many things in between—to stand where they are today, a pillar of the community throughout their four state footprint.

Community Bank has a 120 year history—one that has built a company DNA that is steeped in history, a strong culture, a passion for the local community and a desire to provide staff with the opportunity to excel.

With the continued commitment to doing business the right way, Community Bank is poised to supersede the success of the last 120 years with the next.